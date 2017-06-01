The tech world reacts to Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate agreement

Reactions in the technology sector, from General Electric to Box, were swift and largely negative to President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. Before Trump’s speech, firms including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, and even Trump Tower neighbor Tiffany & Co. had placed ads in The New York Times , the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post urging the president to stay in the agreement .

We’re disappointed with the decision to exit the Paris Agreement. Microsoft remains committed to doing our part to achieve its goals.

— Brad Smith (@BradSmi) June 1, 2017

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government.

— Jeff Immelt (@JeffImmelt) June 1, 2017

With so many things America needs to make substantial progress on, it’s incredibly disappointing to see us regress in significant areas.

— Aaron Levie (@levie) June 1, 2017

Disappointed with today’s decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all.

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 1, 2017

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook, “Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk.”

Trump himself once joined a chorus of prominent business leaders calling for a global climate accord. In 2009, prior to the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, Trump and his family signed a full-page letter in the Times addressed to President Obama and Congress that said, “If we fail to act now, it is scientifically irrefutable that there will be catastrophic and irreversible consequences for humanity and our planet.”



[Photo: Flickr user Yann Caradec]