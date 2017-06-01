advertisement
The tech world reacts to Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate agreement

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Reactions in the technology sector, from General Electric to Box, were swift and largely negative to President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. Before Trump’s speech, firms including Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google, and even Trump Tower neighbor Tiffany & Co. had placed ads in The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post urging the president to stay in the agreement.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook, “Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk.”

Trump himself once joined a chorus of prominent business leaders calling for a global climate accord. In 2009, prior to the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, Trump and his family signed a full-page letter in the Times addressed to President Obama and Congress that said, “If we fail to act now, it is scientifically irrefutable that there will be catastrophic and irreversible consequences for humanity and our planet.”


