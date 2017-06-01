Elon Musk and Bob Iger leave Trump’s advisory council over Paris agreement exit

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he’s quitting President Trump’s advisory council in the wake of the decision to exit the Paris climate agreement.
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.
Earlier this year Musk made the case for joining Trump’s advisory board after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick jumped ship:
In December, I agreed to join the Presidential Advisory Forum to provide feedback on issues that I think are important for our country and the world. In tomorrow’s meeting, I and others will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy … I understand the perspective of those who object to my attending this meeting, but I believe at this time that engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good.
In a tweet hours later, Disney CEO Bob Iger joined Musk. “As a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the President’s Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal,” he wrote.
Now the remaining council members, including IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and GM CEO Mary Barra, are facing pressure to resign.
Of course, he’s not the only one in Silicon Valley outraged by Trump pulling the plug on the global environmental initiative.