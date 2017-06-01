Facebook says they don’t need a report to prove that they don’t have a gender pay gap

Facebook shareholders rejected a proposal requiring the company to prepare a gender pay equity report for the second year in a row.

The social network’s mission to make the world more open and connected argues that, thanks to their internal processes and initiatives, they’ve already achieved parity.

Facebook’s claim was challenged by Natasha Lamb, managing partner at Arjuna Capital, who cited a three-year-old Glassdoor study that revealed that female software engineers at Facebook make $5,949 less than men in the same position.