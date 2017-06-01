Despite being “woke,” Lyft is just as white as every other Silicon Valley tech company

Lyft has joined the glut of big-name tech companies to release its diversity stats. They are unsurprising: white men making up the majority of the ranks, particularly in positions of leadership. About 42% of employees are women. Women also hold roughly a third of leadership positions. In tech, women represent an underwhelming 18% of engineers. Like other tech companies, Lyft promised to do better. To get there, it’s partnering with Paradigm, an organization that plots out inclusion strategies for companies that can’t figure it out on their own.