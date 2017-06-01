MTV is bringing “Cribs” to Snapchat

Soon you’ll be able to feed your Tamagotchi and sip a Clearly Canadian while watching a brand new episode of MTV’s Cribs without a time machine. You won’t be watching Cribs on your TV while eating a bowl of Oreo O’s , though. Instead the show is being released on Snapchat, because whatever companies want you to believe, this isn’t actually the ’90s.

New episodes of the show will appear on MTV’s Snapchat one a week, and will last between three and five minutes per episode, as Mashable reports. The first episode of the modern Cribs will hit Snapchat on June 3 and run every Saturday. The premiere episode will feature DJ and producer Steve Aoki followed by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, and professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston. Garth Bardsley, VP of original video at MTV Digital told Mashable that the revamped show will “feel very much like Cribs” but “there’s maybe a little less bling.” Guessing that means more cribs like Redman’s and fewer chances to recreate the glory of Mariah Carey lounging around during Richard Branson’s tour of Necker Island.