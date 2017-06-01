VR documentary to chronicle unprecedented third straight Warriors versus Cavaliers NBA Finals

If you believe the pundits, the NBA Finals beginning this evening between the Golden State Warriors and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers—the third-straight Finals meeting between the two teams, a first for the NBA—will be one of the biggest events in the sport’s history. Perhaps that’s why the NBA, Facebook-owned Oculus, and the production house m ss ng p eces are producing a documentary about the series pitting the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving against each other in the rubber match (the Warriors won the title two years ago).