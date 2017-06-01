How to watch Trump’s big speech on the Paris climate agreement

This afternoon at 3 p.m. (EST), we’ll find out whether President Trump will indeed withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, as almost every expert expects him to do. That’s despite the fact that it would reverse important efforts on climate change , isolate the U.S. (only Syria and Nicaragua didn’t sign the 2015 agreement), and potentially cause other countries to bail on their commitments.

What to watch for: If Trump exits the accord, he’s got three options: 1) Withdraw from the agreement (which couldn’t happen completely until late 2020—after the next presidential election—due to the fine print of the Paris accord.) 2) Exit the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which requires only a one-year notice, and effectively involves bailing on the Paris accord. 3) Just ignore it by not adhering to any of its terms.

Where everyone in Trump World stands: In recent days, Trump has been meeting and talking to advisers, corporate executives, and family members. Pushing him to stay in the agreement: daughter Ivanka Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Apple CEO Tim Cook (as well as most of Silicon Valley), Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Pushing him to bail on the agreement: Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and many other GOP lawmakers, EPA chief Scott Pruitt. Remaining neutral (of course): son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

