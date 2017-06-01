Apple’s App Store developer earnings top $70 billion

If you haven’t come up with a brilliant idea for a must-have app yet, you might want to put on your tech guru thinking hat. Apple just announced that the app developers that fill the App Store have earned over $70 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. That is a lot of App Store downloads of Yik Yak, Yo, Flappy Bird, Musical.ly, and Super Mario Run.
If you’re looking for guidance on how to cash in on the App Store gold mine, Gaming and Entertainment are still the top-grossing categories for apps, Lifestyle and Health and Fitness apps have experienced over 70% growth in the past year, and the Photo and Video category grew nearly 90%.