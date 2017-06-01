As part of tougher visa vetting procedures, feds will now track years of social media activity

A new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants that was recently introduced by the Trump administration includes requests for years’ worth of social media handles and other personal biographical details, reports Reuters. Critics say the new questions “would be overly burdensome, lead to long delays in processing, and discourage international students and scientists from coming to the United States.”
Among the new requirements:
• All previous passport numbers
• Five years’ worth of social media handles
• Email addresses and phone numbers
• 15 years of information on employment history, travel, and personal addresses.