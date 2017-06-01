A new AI can tell if a sheep is in physical pain, emotional discomfort still a mystery

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed an artificial intelligence that can tell if a sheep is in pain just by looking at it, which is apparently easier than asking it. While wondering about the feelings of sheep sounds like a strange use of advanced technology, this AI could be a powerful diagnostic tool for veterinarians and could help in the treatment of common and painful conditions in animals like the evocatively named ‘foot rot’. The AI allows the condition to be detected early, leading to faster treatment and pain relief for the poor sheep.