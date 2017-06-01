Oreo O’s cereal is coming back so you can eat your childhood memories for breakfast

Oreo O’s Cereal is coming back to make it tastier than ever to eat your feelings. The iconic ’90s cereal hasn’t been on store shelves since 2007, but thanks to the business world’s burgeoning love affair with all things ’90s, the cookies-and-cream cereal is making a comeback.

Oreo O’s (yes, copy editors, the apostrophe is part of the brand name) will be back in stores this month, a whole 10 years after it is went out of production and nearly 20 years since it was originally launched in 1998. To celebrate the return of the * ahem * healthy breakfast option, let’s all watch a young Shia La Boeuf star in one of their original commercials.