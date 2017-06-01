Now you can watch live Major League Baseball games in VR

The world of live sports in virtual reality just got a lot richer. That’s because Major League Baseball will start broadcasting in VR starting June 6 . As with the NBA, which began live-streaming games at the beginning of this season (which will end when the NBA Finals, starting today, are concluded), MLB plans on producing a live VR game a week, each one giving fans the ability to watch from a variety of camera angles.

But unlike the NBA, the baseball games will be free to anyone using the Intel True VR app—currently available for Samsung’s Gear VR. The slate of games will begin with the tilt between the Cleveland Indians and Colorado Rockies, though all games will be available only to “out-of-market” viewers. That means fans won’t be able to watch in VR if a weekly game is played in their home market. Regardless, fans seem to want baseball games in VR. According to a study by Intel and Turnkey Intelligence, 71% of fans “would be interested” in watching MLB games in VR if they’re unable to be there in person. That is likely because of the perception that virtual reality brings viewers closer to action.



[Photo: Intel Corporation]