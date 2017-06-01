Social media companies are removing hate speech more quickly in the EU

In the last six months, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have stepped up their efforts to remove hate speech from their online platforms more quickly in EU countries, reports Reuters. Facebook assessed notifications about hate speech within 24 hours in 58% of the cases in May, versus 50% in December. Twitter reviewed 39% of reported cases within 24 hours in May versus 23.5% in December. But Google’s YouTube actually saw its response time slow, with 42.6% of reported cases reviewed within 24 hours in May, versus 60.8% in December.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens