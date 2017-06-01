Social media companies are removing hate speech more quickly in the EU

In the last six months, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have stepped up their efforts to remove hate speech from their online platforms more quickly in EU countries, reports Reuters. Facebook assessed notifications about hate speech within 24 hours in 58% of the cases in May, versus 50% in December. Twitter reviewed 39% of reported cases within 24 hours in May versus 23.5% in December. But Google’s YouTube actually saw its response time slow, with 42.6% of reported cases reviewed within 24 hours in May, versus 60.8% in December.