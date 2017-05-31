Internet growth is slowing everywhere—except in India

Earlier today, Mary Meeker unveiled her “Internet Trends” report for 2017. Over the past few years, Meeker’s annual data dump has indicated that, globally, the internet is growing more slowly. In India, however, things are looking up: In the past year, internet users grew by 28% to 355 million people, which means India is still second only to China in terms of total internet users.
And that’s not all: India is also the biggest audience for Android phones after China, and as data plans get cheaper, data usage is climbing quickly. Since last fall’s demonetization, the exponential growth of digital payments has been accompanied by a rise in e-commerce.