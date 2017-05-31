advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Audi is the first automaker to be approved to test self-driving cars in New York

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Audi will be the first car company to demonstrate its driverless car technology in New York, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo today. Its road test is scheduled for June 13, in Albany, and Cuomo opened up application submissions for autonomous driving trials at the beginning of the month. 

[Photo: Audi]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life