How to read Mary Meeker’s 2017 Internet Trends Report

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers venture capitalist Mary Meeker’s annual slides on internet trend break a bevy of presentation rules: They’re ugly, text-heavy, and sometimes downright cryptic. And yet the report—which Meeker unveiled today at the Code conference—is so rich in stats and ideas that Silicon Valley can’t get enough of it .

A few tips for making the most of it:

• Skim! The deck includes 350+ dense slides, many of which require a fair amount of study to appreciate their takeaway. It’s not meant to be consumed from start to finish.

• Don’t treat it as gospel. The deck is catnip for data fans, but it’s only as good as the research Meeker recaps. (In 2013, she received criticism for an irresistable factoid about phone use that some people said was backed by insuffient evidence.)

• Use it as a jumping-off point. Almost all of Meeker’s facts include source information; if you find something intriguing, it makes sense to explore the study behind the slide.

With that in mind, dive in—or check out my colleague Pavithra Mohan’s post for some highlights.