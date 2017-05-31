These smart pants nudge you to do the right yoga pose

Look out, yogis: in your quest to pursue the ancient art of yoga, you can now purchase $300 Bluetooth-enabled pants that help you nail the triangle pose.

Wearable X spent two years developing these pants with 50 yoga instructors and 50 testers. Known as the Nadi X, the pants contain imperceptible neoprene strips embedded with haptic technology. An accompanying app contains 40 poses, plus music, and the pants will help the wearer perfect each move.

Next up, Wearable X is launching a sports bra that will help you improve your meditation practice by guiding your breathing.

[Image via Wearable X]