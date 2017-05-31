advertisement
A mom goes to great lengths to make longer shorts for her daughter

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

It’s summer, so the kids stores are stocked with piles of shorts. Sharon Choksi, who has a son and a daughter, noticed a disturbing trend: girls tend to be larger than boys until about 9, but girls’ clothing is far smaller than boys’. Brands tend to make girls’ shorts 65% shorter than boys’ shorts, and girls are also expected to wear tighter T-shirts. 

Choksi wanted to create alternatives for girls, so she launched Girls Will Be, a clothing brand that creates bigger, looser-fitting clothes. There are no sparkles or frills in sight, because Choksi is all about empowering girls with options that don’t exist on the market. T-shirts come emblazoned with pictures of dinosaurs, robots, and rockets. [Image via Girls Will Be]

