A mom goes to great lengths to make longer shorts for her daughter

It’s summer, so the kids stores are stocked with piles of shorts. Sharon Choksi, who has a son and a daughter, noticed a disturbing trend: girls tend to be larger than boys until about 9, but girls’ clothing is far smaller than boys’. Brands tend to make girls’ shorts 65% shorter than boys’ shorts, and girls are also expected to wear tighter T-shirts.

Choksi wanted to create alternatives for girls, so she launched Girls Will Be, a clothing brand that creates bigger, looser-fitting clothes. There are no sparkles or frills in sight, because Choksi is all about empowering girls with options that don’t exist on the market. T-shirts come emblazoned with pictures of dinosaurs, robots, and rockets. [Image via Girls Will Be]