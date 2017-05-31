Here is Mary Meeker’s 2017 Internet Trends report, with some of its most interesting findings

Since 2001, the Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner has released an annual report on trends to watch for in the coming year. Some interesting takeaways:

• Smartphone sales are on the decline, with 3% growth this past year as compared to 10% the year before.

• Still, adults spend more than five hours a day consuming digital media—about three hours on their phone and two hours on desktop. That also explains why Netflix now accounts for 30% of home entertainment revenue in the U.S.

• Facebook‘s arsenal of apps—WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger—are all growing more quickly than Facebook itself did. Talk about a good investment.

• 88% of U.S. consumers use at least one digital health tool.

