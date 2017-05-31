Ride-sharing drivers union calls for investigation into Lyft’s billing practices

The New York-based Independent Drivers Guild says Lyft is overcharging drivers using a surcharge that looks the same as a state tax rate for interstate trips. New York State assembly member Robert Rodriguez is asking for an investigation into its billing practices, “Lyft appears to have engaged in a large-scale deception of the very drivers and customers it claims to benefit,” he wrote in a letter to state attorney general Eric Schneiderman and Nonie Manion, executive deputy commissioner of the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance.
Lyft denies the accusation, “There is no merit to this allegation. Our driver agreement lays out what commissions and fees apply to driving on the Lyft platform, and we’ve consistently abided by the agreement since entering the New York market in 2014.” It’s also worth noting that IDG is in part funded by Uber, as a report from the New York Times revealed earlier this year.