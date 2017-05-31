Ride-sharing drivers union calls for investigation into Lyft’s billing practices

The New York-based Independent Drivers Guild says Lyft is overcharging drivers using a surcharge that looks the same as a state tax rate for interstate trips. New York State assembly member Robert Rodriguez is asking for an investigation into its billing practices, “Lyft appears to have engaged in a large-scale deception of the very drivers and customers it claims to benefit,” he wrote in a letter to state attorney general Eric Schneiderman and Nonie Manion, executive deputy commissioner of the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance.