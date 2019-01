Mary Meeker , a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, is presenting her annual Internet Trends report ats Code Conference this morning, as she has for the past three years. One preliminary takeaway comes as little surprise: Facebook and Google are dominating the digital ad space.

Google/Facebook >85% of US internet ad growth, and rising. 2017 Internet Trends Report at https://t.co/dB9MtvOApv. #internettrends @kpcb

— Kleiner Perkins (@kpcb) May 31, 2017

This is a 9% jump from last year, when Facebook and Google laid claim to 76% of internet ad growth.