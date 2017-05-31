Activist investors are forcing Facebook and Google to vote on fake news disclosures

Both Facebook and Alphabet are under scrutiny for how they deal with fake news. Now investors are entering the fray, hoping to sway their peers to follow suit. Investment firm Arjuna Capital is pressuring both companies to vote on proposals that would require them to investigate the impact that fake news has had on their platforms, as well as analyze how to better deal with the issue.
Facebook’s shareholder meeting is Thursday, June 1, and Alphabet’s is on June 7. While it’s unlikely either proposal will pass, it may help get the issue on more shareholders’ radars.