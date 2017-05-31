The most in-demand job will surprise you

We’ve reported on the talent wars for data scientists , software engineers, and nurses , but this year’s most in-demand job according to Glassdoor is: Recruiter.

Why?

–Recruiter pay has increased more than any other job title, growing by 7.4% to a median base salary of $51,216

-Recruiter pay has grown 3x faster than overall U.S. pay growth (2.1%) year over year

-Pay surges are linked to companies relying more on passive candidates to fill jobs, putting recruiters in high demand

The increase in demand suggests that human recruiters won’t be replaced anytime soon, even though there’s been an increase in the use of software and AI to automate parts of the recruiting process.