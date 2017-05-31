 Is Ted Cruz the guy in the office who microwaves fish?

That’s what former SNL cast member and Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) said about former presidential candidate Ted Cruz (R-TX) in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN yesterday . “He’s kind of the toxic guy in an office; the guy who microwaves fish.”

There’s no love lost between the two, but Franken devotes an entire chapter of his new book Al Franken: Giant of the Senate to exactly what he thinks of Cruz. “To get things done in the Senate you’ve got to be able to get along with people,” Franken said. And while he believes he’s played well with others, Franken maintains Cruz hasn’t. As he says in his book: “I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz, and I hate Ted Cruz.” Ouch.

“Al is trying to sell books and apparently he’s decided that being obnoxious and insulting me is good for causing liberals to buy his books,” Cruz said in an interview. “I wish him all the best.”



[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]