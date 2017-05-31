Hallmark now has a card for the VR enthusiast in your life

The $12.99 cards have a built-in VR Viewer and because dads like projects, they get to can tear off the glasses, fold the card into a viewer, and then insert their phones to view the special VR video content. After their work is done, dads can go on a virtual surf trip or a skydiving adventure, because in Hallmark-speak, “Dad, you soar above the rest.” Next year you can give mom virtual flowers, and give your parents virtual Christmas presents, and they can thank you by virtually putting you through college.



[Photo: Hallmark]