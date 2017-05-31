Drones might be able to provide cell service during emergencies

If you don’t deliver contraband to prison yards, enjoy annoying the FAA, or wish Amazon could deliver those 90 servings of Dippin’ Dots to your doorstep a little more quickly, you may not think you have a use for drones. A University of North Texas professor may just prove you wrong.

Prof. Kamesh Namuduri just started testing a portable communication system that can be attached to a drone, meaning that drones could ensure that cell service actually works during emergencies. While you could use that drone-provided cell service to order those Dippin’ Dots, it also means that first responders would be able to stay in touch with each other when phone service goes down, which could save lives. That’s a pretty good use for a drone.

[Photo: UNT]