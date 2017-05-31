advertisement
Trump is pulling the U.S. out of Paris climate accord

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

In news that is sure to frighten and sadden anyone who cares about the planet, President Trump has decided to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, reports Axios. The move is a clear sign America, under Trump, doesn’t see climate change as the biggest threat facing humanity today. Besides America, the only other two countries that aren’t supporting the Paris climate accord are Nicaragua and Syria.

