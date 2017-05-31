The Pentagon can now blow ICBM missiles out of the sky

The U.S. military has successfully tested its ICBM defense system for the first time, reports Reuters. The military fired an ICBM-type missile from the Marshall Islands toward the waters south of Alaska and then fired another missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to intercept it, which it successfully did. Though the military has shot down missiles in limited tests in the past, until now it has never shot down an ICBM, which is the type of missile a country would use to lob a nuclear bomb at the U.S. Experts told Reuters the accomplishment was no easy feat and was comparable to hitting a bullet with another bullet.