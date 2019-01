Okay, it obviously isn’t an official Apple iPad; I mean just look at the thing. But that hasn’t stopped North Korea touting its latest tablet as the “Ryonghung iPad.” The product supposedly has a quadcore 1.2 Ghz CPU, 1 GB of RAM, an 8 GB drive, and one ugly-looking keyboard case, reports Mashable. There’s no word yet on whether Apple will try to defend its trademark, but we’re guessing even if they do, the totalitarian state, frankly, won’t give a damn.