A brief history of President Trump’s bad security choices

President Trump has been urging world leaders to contact him on his cell phone, raising concerns about eavesdropping, the Associated Press reports . The decision is just one of many Trump has made that have raised alarm among security experts—including those at the Dept. of Homeland Security —even though he often criticized Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email account and said the U.S. needs to “ get very, very tough on cyber and cyber warfare .” To review:

• Trump reportedly recently revealed information about an ISIS plot to Russian officials, potentially endangering an Israeli spy who helped gather the data, and revealed to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the Pentagon had moved two nuclear submarines toward North Korea, an unusual disclosure for the secretive sub program.

• Trump apparently continues to personally send out Twitter messages, using what Axios has reported is an iPhone with only Twitter installed.

• The administration appears to have failed to meet a self-imposed 90-day deadline to formulate a cybersecurity plan.

• In February, Trump received an urgent briefing on a North Korean mission launch in a public space at Mar-a-Lago, with aides using cell phones to illuminate sensitive documents.

• The president appointed Gen. Michael Flynn as national security advisor despite what NBC News reported was an explicit warning from former President Obama. Trump then fired Flynn for lying about interactions with Russian officials.

In addition, a number of the Trump Organization’s properties have lax digital security in place, according to a recent report by ProPublica and Gizmodo, and in early May it emerged the FBI is investigating an attempted cyberattack by overseas hackers on the Trump Organization. The company said it has not been the victim of a cyberattack.

