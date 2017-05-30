Now DJI drone pilots can play a real-time AR game in the sky while wearing smartglasses

As if flying a high-quality camera hundreds of feet in the air with all kinds of special features like follow-me capabilities and obstacle avoidance weren’t enough, you can now use your DJI drone to play against others in an augmented reality obstacle course racing game–while wearing smartglasses.

This week, Epson, Edgybees, and DJI are unveiling DronePrix AR, a game that lets drone pilots fly their device through and around an AR course in the sky. It’s like a normal flying and racing video game, except that it involves real drones in the real sky. Already available for smartphones, the game is now being implemented for smartglasses. And while there aren’t that many people with such eyewear, perhaps this is the kind of experience that will get more people on board.



[Photo: courtesy of Epson/Edgybees]