Trump’s new subscription service is not #FakeNews

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Subscription services are all the rage, so it only makes sense that the president of the United States would get in on the action. It’s not like he’s busy or anything, right? 

According to the Cut, the Trump campaign sent out an email advertising a brand-new, Trump-themed subscription service. For the low, low price of $69 month, subscribers to the “Big League Box” will get a “handpicked bundle of exclusive and vintage OFFICIAL Donald J. Trump merchandise” (read: a bunch of junk they had left over from the campaign) delivered straight to their doors. While it sounds like a great way to delight your enemies with monthly deliveries of the Pence/Trump campaign’s garbage, remember you can also print out Trump’s tweets and send them on a cake.


[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore

