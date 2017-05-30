Amazon shares hit $1,000, remain the one thing you can’t buy on Amazon

Earlier today Amazon joined a very elite club—the group of companies whose stock costs $1,000 or more per share. On Tuesday, shares in the retail giant/tech company/grocery store hit $1,001.20 in New York, according to Bloomberg, up about 40% from a year ago. While the price has now fallen, it’s still more expensive than most things you can buy on Amazon. The news comes as the innovative company (if we do say so ourselves) continues its push into brick-and-mortar bookstores, pharmacies, Alexa, film and television content, and more.