Reddit is the latest to sign on with Foursquare for location tagging

Like practically all social platforms, Reddit now has a location-tagging feature. And like a growing number of services, Reddit is using Foursquare’s geolocation database to power this newfound option to publicly declare your whereabouts on each post. Twitter, Snapchat, and Pinterest all partner with Foursquare for the same purpose (as do Uber, Apple, and an impressive list of other companies, albeit for other types of functionality).
For Foursquare, data deals like this give its reputation a boost as it expands into “location intelligence” (rather than strictly offering a pair of social apps). Such partnerships are also a source of revenue and, in some cases, offer a pipeline of reciprocal data that helps Foursquare keep its location data thorough.