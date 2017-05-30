There’s new video of Kitty Hawk’s flying motorbike jetting through the air 

As everyone works to deliver the future promised in The Jetsons, we’re getting a better idea of what it’s like to fly at least one of the new airborne vehicles. A new video gives a hint of the dexterity and balance needed to stay aboard the new lightweight flyer being developed by Kitty Hawk, the project backed by Google’s Larry Page.
While the first round of Kitty Hawk’s products are designed for hobbyists and recreational use—and you don’t need a pilot’s license to fly one—it doesn’t look particularly easy to fly. Hopefully with Google’s self-driving car guru Sebastian Thrun at the helm, these drone-pontoon boat hybrids will fly themselves soon.