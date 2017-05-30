Andy Rubin’s Essential phone arrives with many unanswered questions

After months of rumors and teases, former Android boss Andy Rubin has announced the Essential phone. It’s a slick device, built from titanium and ceramic, with a display that covers nearly the entire front panel. The phone will sell unlocked for $699, with support for all four major U.S. carriers.

Still, there’s a lot we don’t know about the Essential phone. It ships with an unspecified version of Android, with no clear commitment to routine software updates. The phone has magnetic connectors for modular accessories, similar to Lenovo‘s Moto Mods, but the only one we know of is a 360-degree camera. And while the phone is available for pre-order now, it lacks a release date. Essential has also announced a smart-home controller puck with a new operating system called AmbientOS, but it’s unclear which devices it’ll work with, when it’ll ship, or what it’ll cost.