Eric Holder to tell Uber what exactly is wrong with them on Wednesday

Former attorney general Eric Holder has a thing or two to tell Uber about its workplace culture. Holder and his Covington & Burling law partner Tammy Albarran were brought in to investigate Uber’s workplace culture in the wake of Susan Fowler’s bombshell blog post about the sexual harassment and workplace discrimination she said she had to wade through while just trying to do her job at Uber.

Holder’s and Albarran’s team has been collecting reports from “hundreds of employees” to craft a profile of Uber’s workplace environment. Now, the results are in and, according to Axios, their report is due on Wednesday. That said, the report might be delayed to allow Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick time to grieve the loss of his mother, who passed away over the weekend in a boating accident.