Bill Simmons’ The Ringer is leaving Medium and moving to Vox

The Ringer , the sports commentary website run by Grantland founder Bill Simmons , has announced a new deal with Vox Media . The agreement means the site will move from Medium ‘s publishing program to Vox’s Chorus. The Ringer will sit alongside other Vox umbrella publications including Eater , Racked , and The Verge . The two companies will split ad revenue.

This isn’t too surprising of a move after Ev Williams announced last January that Medium would de-emphasize its digital ads business and work toward finding a new, more sustainable business model. This put a bunch of newly signed Medium publications in a bind over how they would be able to make money. Instead of figuring out a new revenue stream, Simmons has opted to leave. Other Medium sites, like Pacific Standard, have begun to make similar moves.