Bill Simmons’ The Ringer is leaving Medium and moving to Vox

The Ringer, the sports commentary website run by Grantland founder Bill Simmons, has announced a new deal with Vox Media. The agreement means the site will move from Medium‘s publishing program to Vox’s Chorus. The Ringer will sit alongside other Vox umbrella publications including Eater, Racked, and The Verge. The two companies will split ad revenue.
This isn’t too surprising of a move after Ev Williams announced last January that Medium would de-emphasize its digital ads business and work toward finding a new, more sustainable business model. This put a bunch of newly signed Medium publications in a bind over how they would be able to make money. Instead of figuring out a new revenue stream, Simmons has opted to leave. Other Medium sites, like Pacific Standard, have begun to make similar moves.