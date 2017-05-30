Trump’s communications director just resigned

Mike Dubke tendered his resignation on May 18, but offered to stay on as communications director until Trump’s first overseas trip concluded, reports Axios. A senior administration official told Axios that Dubke is “parting on good terms” and his position may stay vacant for a while as the Trump White House looks for a new person to fill the role. Axios is also reporting that other changes are coming to Trump’s White House, but that Sean Spicer will stay on as press secretary, though he is expected to do fewer on-camera briefings in the future.