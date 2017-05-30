advertisement
Apple, Facebook, and Google urge Texas not to pass the “bathroom bill”

By Michael Grothaus

The three tech giants, along with Amazon, Microsoft, and 10 other companies, have written a letter to Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott urging him to scrap plans to sign the controversial bill into law, reports Engadget. The bill would require transgender students to only use the bathroom that matched the gender printed on their birth certificates. Governor Abbott has said he intends to sign the bill into law by the end of May.

