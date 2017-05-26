Sprig is the latest casualty among meal-delivery services

Once upon a time, a bunch of startups came up with the same idea: preparing and delivering meals which consumers could order with a few taps on a smartphone. Then SpoonRocket shut down. Earlier this month, so did Maple.
And now Sprig has ceased operations, just a few months after it revamped its service to offer more variety. In a blog post, cofounder Gagan Biyani said that scaling up the business had proven challenging. And he obliquely acknowledged the competition from services such as Postmates and DoorDash that simply deliver from existing eateries rather than making their own meals: “Today, there are thousands of restaurants delivering amazing food to you; we’re hopeful for the future.”
Back in January 2016, I wrote about Sprig’s meal R&D operation—and visited its San Francisco kitchen, located in a former Chevy’s Mexican restaurant.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens