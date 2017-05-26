Tidal CEO Jeff Toig is out–who will save the struggling music service?

Tidal just lost its CEO, according to Billboard. Jeff Toig, who was hired to run the service in early 2016 (as its third CEO in one year), reportedly left the music service in March. The Jay-Z-owned music service has relied heavily on star power and album exclusives, but has failed to grow beyond 1 million subscribers (as Spotify blew past the 100 million listener mark). In January, the company sold a 33% stake to Sprint for $200 million.