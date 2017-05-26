Hillary Clinton implicitly compares Trump to Nixon: a presidency ending in “disgrace” and “impeachment”

In her commencement speech at Wellesley College, her alma mater, Hillary Clinton implicitly compared President Trump to Richard Nixon, by discussing that earlier era and describing “a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment” after he fired the man investigating him. It was a clear reference to Nixon’s firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox in 1973, and pegged to Trump’s recent firing of FBI Director James Comey. Clinton’s remarks were greeted with applause.