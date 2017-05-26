NASA went to Jupiter and all we got were these amazing photos

NASA has just released photos from their Juno mission and for the first time scientists are getting a good look at Jupiter. And, much like the first time you see a Tinder date in real life, they are stunned by the difference between idea and reality.

According to the space experts, Jupiter is “a complex, gigantic, turbulent world, with Earth-sized polar cyclones, plunging storm systems that travel deep into the heart of the gas giant, and a mammoth, lumpy magnetic field.” (Note to NASA scientists: referring to something as “lumpy” is never ideal.) NASA researchers apparently thought Jupiter would be “boring” and have been pleasantly surprised by the photos that Juno has been sending back. “We knew, going in, that Jupiter would throw us some curves,” said Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. “There is so much going on here that we didn’t expect that we have had to take a step back and begin to rethink of this as a whole new Jupiter.”

Check out NASA’s photos and bask in the glory of it all.





[Photos: NASA]