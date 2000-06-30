One problem with business travel is that even if you’re only on the road for a few days, you’re still stuck lugging around a laptop, a garment bag, and, perhaps, a backpack full of weekend gear. Aren’t road warriors entitled to one bag that does it all? That’s what Sweden-based Boblbee Inc. had in mind when it designed Peoples Delite, a hard-shell backpack that allows you to pack it all in, and Megalopolis, its big-sister version. Not only do Boblbees have room for clothes, a computer, and inline skates; the packs’ smart design includes a lumbar-support system that distributes weight evenly, allowing for pain-free toting.