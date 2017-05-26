Listen to a new album inspired by the sound of DNA 

If you’re looking for the happy nexus between Bonnaroo and the World Science Festival, crank up a new EP and the accompanying music video inspired by the sound of your genetic material as it moves through cells.

The five-song The Chromos EP—available to download here—is a collaboration between musician and sound producer Max Cooper, visual artist Andy Lomas, and researchers from the Babraham Institute in Cambridge. It captures the elegant movement of genetic organization in cells accompanied by Cooper’s evocative soundscapes. It looks like a cross between water ballet and a laser light show, all performed by DNA. It was partially inspired by the work of Dr. Csilla Varnai, who uses computer models to recreate how genetic information is recorded on DNA. Read more about the project here.