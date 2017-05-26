Silicon Valley’s congressman is angry that Trump’s budget would starve “coal-mining-to-coding” project

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) is upset that the proposed budget would close the Appalachian Regional Commission, which helps fund the retraining project in eastern Kentucky. As Fast Company reported a few months ago, Khanna traveled to “Silicon Holler” to find out ways to bridge the gap between Silicon Valley and Appalachia , especially when it comes to jobs in the digital economy.

“Is there a way that we could have the president visit there, or you visit there and see firsthand the jobs that are being created for coal miners’ kids and others?“ Khanna asked White House budget director Mick Mulvaney during hearings this week, reports Politico. Mulvaney didn’t budge: “Certainly there are anecdotes of success within that program,” he said. “It’s just that when we sat down to look at it, we had a very difficult time confirming it was regularly as successful as you mention.”