Bulletproof 360 raises $19M so that more people can put butter in their coffee

Bulletproof 360, the company behind the Bulletproof Coffee fad that has people putting oil and butter in their coffee, has raised $19 million in funding, reports TechCrunch. The company claims its coffee product is an ideal breakfast substitute, as well as free of bad “myotoxins,” which the startup claims are included in most other coffees (this theory has been called into question many times over).
All the same, people seem to love Bulletproof Coffee–the company plans to open more stores soon. A few years ago, Fast Company‘s Chris Gayomali tried the drink for two weeks. Read all about his saga with the faddy drink here.