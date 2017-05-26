More details revealed about Sergey Brin’s giant airship

A new report from the Guardian provides details about Google cofounder Sergey Brin’s lofty ambition to build “the world’s largest aircraft.” Descriptions of the project say the humongous floating device looks like a zeppelin. According to anonymous sources, Brin has been working on this project for years and has been funding it personally.

The purpose of these ships, which are currently being tested with helium as the lifting gas, will be to both provide humanitarian aid supplies around the world as well as serve as a luxurious “air yacht.” One source tells the Guardian the price tag for the personal project is currently between $100 million and $150 million. This follows earlier reporting from Bloomberg saying that Google has been secretly building and testing airships at a NASA hangar.