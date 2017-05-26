Facebook, Google, and Snap team up for government surveillance reforms

The tech companies want increased government oversight of parts of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which is supposed to be used to monitor the internet habits of foreign citizens outside the United States, but might pick up the browsing habits of American citizens, too. Wikimedia has just been cleared to sue the NSA for their FISA-approved Upstream program on the the grounds that it was in fact monitoring its communications, even if inadvertently. The tech giants are also seeking greater ability to disclose the requests they receive under the law and ideally to “reduce the likelihood of collecting information about non-U.S. persons who are not suspected of wrongdoing.” Read more at Axios, but the NSA might know if you do.